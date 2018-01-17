BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) won the 18th Energy Globe World Award-2017 in ‘Fire Category’ for green initiatives undertaken by the institute.The award, presented to KISS at a ceremony in Tehran, was attended by over 60 countries and broadcast worldwide on Tuesday. KISS was the only institution from the country to bag the award in the field of environment.

The green initiatives undertaken by the institute reduces the ecological footprint for large scale cooking. As many as 2000 projects from 178 countries competed for the award in five categories - land, fire, water, air and youth. India, Thailand and Spain were chosen global finalists for the category ‘Fire’.

KISS has modernised its preparation of food for 27,000 students through bio-gas plant, steam-based cooking system, solar heating and rainwater conservation systems.

Expressing his pleasure, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said the rare achievement of KISS has brought pride and honour not only for the State, but also for the country. As the world is on the brink of environmental hazard due to global warming, protection of environment is the need of the hour, he added.

Energy Globe Award is an environmental award, honouring best solutions for current energy and climate changes. It was founded in 1999 in Austria as a local initiative. Since then it has grown into a global award, presented in over 170 countries annually.