BHUBANESWAR: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the State Government on Tuesday transferred as many as eight district collectors.According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Dhenkanal Collector Bhupendra Singh Poonia has been transferred and posted as State Project Director of Odisha Primary Education Project Authority (OPEPA) with additional charge of State Project Director of Rashtriya Madhyamika Sikhya Abhijan (RMSA) and Director, Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan. Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Commissioner, Berhampur Municipal Corporation has been posted as Dhenkanal Collector.

N Thirumala Naik, Keonjhar Collector, has been posted as Balangir Collector in place of Ashish Thakare. Thakare replaces Naik.Nabarangpur Collector Rashmita Panda has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer of Rourkela Smart City Limited with additional charge of Commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation and vice-chairperson of Rourkela Development Authority.

Sudhansu Mohan Samal, Gajapati Collector has been transferred as Director, Horticulture. Koraput Collector Anupam Saha has been posted in Gajapati district in Samal’s place. Malkangiri Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy has been posted as Koraput Collector while Manish Agrawal, Executive Director of Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) has been posted as Collector of Malkangiri district.

Secretary, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Ramesh Chandra Rout has been posted as Balasore Collector in place of Pramod Kumar Das, who has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Planning and Convergence Department. Additional Secretary to Government in the Health and Family Welfare Department Ajit Kumar Mishra has been posted as Collector of Nabarangpur district.

Special Secretary in Public Enterprise Department Akshaya Kumar Parida has been posted as Special Secretary in Energy Department while Archana Patnaik, Managing Director of Odisha State Medical Corporation has been given additional charge of Executive Director of CMGI.Additional Secretary to Government in Forest and Environment Department Pravat Kumar Lenka has been posted as Additional Secretary to Government in Public Enterprise Department.