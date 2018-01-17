BHUBANESWAR: The state government today effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle by transferring as many as eight districts collectors.

According to a notification issued by the general administration department, Dhenkanal collector Bhupendra S Poonia has been transferred and posted as state project director of Odisha Primary Education Project Authority (OPEPA) with additional charge of state project director of Rashtriya Madhyamika Siksha Abhijan (RMSA) and director, Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan. Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, commissioner, Berhampur Municipal Corporation has been posted as Dhenkanal collector.

N Thirumala Naik, collector of Keonjhar district has been posted as collector of Bolangir district in place of Ashish Thakare. Thakare has been posted as collector, Keonjhar district. As per the changes, collector of Nawarangpur district, Rashmita Panda has been transferred and posted as chief executive officer of Rourkela Smart City Limited with additional charge of commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation and vice-chairperson of Rourkela Development Authority.

Sudhansu Mohan Samal, collector, Gajapati district has been transferred as director, horticulture. Anupam Saha, collector, Koraput district has been posted as collector of Gajapati district in Samal's place. A Sudarshan Chakravarthy, collector of Malkangiri district has been posted as Koraput collector while Manish Agrawal, executive director of Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) has been posted as collector of Malkangiri district.

Secretary, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has been posted as collector of Balasore district in place of Pramod Kumar Das, who has been posted as additional secretary in the planning and convergence department. Besides, additional secretary to government in the health and family welfare department Ajit Kumar Mishra has been posted as collector of Nawarangpur district.

Special secretary in the public enterprise department Akshaya Kumar Parida has been posted as special secretary in energy department while Archana Patnaik, managing director of the Odisha State Medical Corporation has been given additional charge of executive director of CMGI. Besides, Pravat Kumar Lenka, additional secretary to government in the forest and environment department has been posted as additional secretary to government in the public enterprise department.