CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl studying in Plus Two Art in Sri Sri Dhabaleswar Mahavidyalaya at Gurudijhatia under Athagarh sub-division in Cuttack was allegedly molested inside a classroom by her two male classmates on Tuesday.

According to the FIR filed by the victim in Gurudijhatia police station, during the leisure period, the accused male classmates called her to Classroom No 18 on the pretext of some urgent talk at about 2.30 pm.When she went to the classroom, only the accused students were present. As they started molesting her, she protested and shouted loudly. But they overpowered her and tried to undress her with an intention to rape her, the FIR stated. However, the victim managed to escape and submitted to a written complaint to Principal Jitendra Kumar Pati.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the Principal forwarded the victim’s compliant to Gurudijhatia police with a letter to consider the same as an FIR. The juvenile accused have been detained in the police station and are being interrogated, said Satyabrata Lenka, IIC, Khuntuni police station who is in-charge of Gurudijhatia police station.

“As no lady police officer is posted in the local police station, we have requested to requisition a lady police officer to record the statement of the victim,” Lenka said.