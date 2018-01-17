JAIPUR: Additional SP Gopal Krushna Patnaik on Tuesday visited Dasarathpur village to investigate the alleged rape of a 32-year-old married woman by a youth leader of the ruling BJD.Patnaik also visited the victim’s house but could not find her as she was away.

On Monday, the victim had alleged that she was raped by Chandrakanta Mohapatra, a youth leader of the ruling party, on January 11 evening when she was at the block office of BJD in Dasarathpur seeking allotment of a housing unit under State Government’s Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana. The accused happens to be the cousin of BJD Jajpur district president Saroj Mohapatra.

Talking to this paper, the Additional SP said the accused has fled the area to evade police arrest. Efforts are on to nab him at the earliest. Since the case is sensitive, Patnaik also held discussion with Mangalpur IIC Shaik Akbar Ali.

Meanwhile, Congress members, led by the party’s district women wing president Arati Swain, visited the BJD block office at Dasarathapur and the victim’s house. The Congress team also went to Mangalpur police station and demanded the accused’s arrest at the earliest.

The Congress also threatened to resort to agitation if the police failed to arrest Chandrakanta soon.

Similarly, a BJP delegation also met Mangalpur IIC and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

The woman, a mother of two and abandoned by her husband, alleged that she was raped at BJD’s block office in Dasarathpur on January 11. However, she lodged a complaint with Mangalpur police station on Monday afternoon.