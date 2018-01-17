BHUBANESWAR: The Facebook post of a West Bengal tourist detailing his thrilling account of ‘night safari’ in Satkosia Tiger Reserve has drawn the ire of the green brigade of Odisha. The Wildlife Wing of the State Government has decided to get the incident investigated.

In his FB post on January 12, the tourist from Chandanpur in the neighbouring State not only describes his experience at Chotkei Nature Camp but, more importantly, reveals that he and five others went on a night safari in the core area with indirect help of Forest Department through the nature camp driver.

In the core critical area of tiger reserves (TRs), tourist movement during night is completely banned. So also is plying of vehicles. Going by his posts, if the tourist managed the night safari with his friends, it speaks volumes about the liberty that tourists have taken in Satkosia TR right under the nose of Forest Department. And, it is shocking.

His post “5 degree temp er modhye amra 6 jon Bolero gari te beriye porlam Night Safari .... Core Area teo dhuke porlam forest deptt. er “indirect” help e through Nature Camp r Driver er madhyam e ....(With the mercury plunging to five degree C in the night, six of us went out for night safari in a Bolero in the core area with indirect help from Forest Department and through the nature camp driver)” is revealing.

But more than that, he posts two videos of them moving through the TR which has raised hackles of the environmentalists. The FB posts say that the tourist had a night out till 3.30 am and used the headlight of the vehicle as well as the torch for navigation.Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Dr Sandeep Tripathi said, the matter is being investigated into after it was brought to his notice.