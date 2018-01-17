RAYAGADA: A 30-year-old woman met a watery grave in the gushing Nagavali river while her son went missing after their love for selfie went horribly wrong on Tuesday. However, the daughter could be rescued.

The deceased was identified as J Shanti, a resident of Parvatipuram in Andhra Pradesh. She along with her two children had come to the hanging bridge at Chekguda village near Rayagada town where the mishap occurred. The bridge and the surrounding natural beauty attracts visitors from far and wide.

Police said Shanti was visiting her parent’s place at Rayagada along with son Akhil (9) and daughter Indu (6) on the eve of Makara Sankranti. After visiting the hanging bridge, the trio descended to the river bank of Nagavali for a trip. While taking a selfie, they slipped into the river.

The relatives who were present at the site managed to rescue Indu and Shanti who were shifted to the district headquarters hospital in a critical condition. The mother was pronounced dead while Akhil is still missing. Fire fighters and police reached the spot and carried out rescue operation. However, the night prevented the operation.

The hanging bridge was constructed in 2012 and was recently renovated at a cost of `30 lakhs by Integrated Tribal Development Agency.Hundreds of tourists from Andhra Pradesh visit the site throughout the year and indulge in clicking selfies on the river bank, thus inviting danger. As per reports, more than 20 persons have lost their lives at the tourist spot after ignoring the warning signs displayed at various places of the site.