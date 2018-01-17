CUTTACK: Panic gripped the locality after locals found a fresh severed head of an infant on the paddy field at Kuansola village of Tilakana panchayat under Nemalo police limits on Tuesday. Though the exact gender and age of the infant is yet be ascertained, locals suspect human sacrificing. The infant is suspected to be aged between 2 and 4 months of age.

While cutting paddy crops, farmers spotted the head on the neighbouring field of Prasant Kumar Lenka.

While vermilion and kajal were found on forehead, blood stains were also marked on the ground near the head, which is suspected to have been decapitated with a sharp weapon.

Later, acting on the information, Nemalo police rushed to the spot and started investigation.

The severed head has been seized and sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem, said Jugal Kishore Pradhan, IIC, Nemalo police station.