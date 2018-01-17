BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday approved five investment proposals of Rs 328 crore including two downstream industries at Angul Aluminium Park. These projects will create employment opportunity for 1674 people.The project proposals got the clearance of State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi.

The single window clearance authority approved the proposal of Apar Industries Ltd for setting up a manufacturing unit with a capacity to produce 35,000 tonnes per annum of aluminium alloy conductors as well as alloy wire and rods at Angul Aluminium Park with an investment of Rs 75 crore. The proposed unit has the potential to generate direct and indirect employment for 425 people.

Another downstream industry of JP Engineers Pvt Ltd for manufacturing of aluminium and aluminium alloy products received the nod of the authority. With a production capacity of 33,500 tonnes per annum, the project entails an investment of Rs 56.87 crore and will provide employment to 250 people.

In a bid to promote downstream industries in the aluminium park, the State Government is providing land at a discounted price. While the Government is giving a rebate of Rs 10 lakh per acre, the National Aluminium Company (Nalco) is offering a price discount of Rs 4,000 per tonne of aluminium ingots and Rs 5,000 per tonnes on molten metal. Such initiatives are making the business ecosystem in Angul Aluminium Park more lucrative for the investors, Padhi said.

Jointly developed by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), the industrial park spread over 223 acres is the first project in the subcontinent with a facility to directly obtain molten aluminium from the smelter, official source said.

A proposal to set up a poultry processing plant at Khurda industrial area and a poultry pellet feed plant at Seafood Park, Deras was also approved by the single window authority. Another pellet feed plant proposed to be set up by the same firm at Bhadrak with a cumulative investment of Rs 50.27 crore was also given clearance. The three units would provide employment to 486 people.

The SLSWCA also cleared a proposal to set up 30,000 tonne per annum vegetable oil manufacturing unit at Khurda industrial area. The project entails an investment of Rs 91.45 crore and will create employment for 384 people.Another proposal for setting up a four-star hotel in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 54.50 crore also received the nod of the single window panel. The project will create an employment opportunity for 129 people.