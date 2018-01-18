90 families were rendered homeless after their houses were reduced to ashes in a major fire accident in Mominabag slum. (Photo: EPS )

BERHAMPUR: About 90 families were rendered homeless after their houses were reduced to ashes in a major fire accident in Mominabag slum here on Thursday.

There were no casualties or injuries in the fire as the residents managed to escape and moved to safer places.

According to sources, the fire broke out from a cooking stove in a house and spread to nearby houses. At least eight LPG cylinders exploded making a huge sound.

Four fire tender vehicles with around 30 firemen were pressed into service to douse the fire.

The fire destroyed all belongings including LED TV sets, motorcycles, almirahs and other household articles.

Sources said around 134 families reside on the government land in the slum and recently 108 of them were enlisted to get houses under Rajiv Awas Yojana.

Leaders of various political parties including the local MLA RC Choupatnaik, BDA chairman Subash Maharana and mayor K Madhavi visited the spot.

Several organisations distributed dry foods and water bottles to the fire victims, who have been given shelter in nearby two schools.

According to a preliminary report, damage could be more than Rs 50 lakh. Further investigation is on and actual damage assessment is underway.