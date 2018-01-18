BHUBANESWAR: Once a thriving industry, Jatra (opera) in Odisha is looking at a premature demise with Odisha Jatra Troupe Owners’ Association announcing to shut down the show from next season that begins in August.Citing burgeoning operations costs and restrictions imposed by the administration, association president Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said, 23 major opera troupes are going to close their business as there is no patronage from the Government.

The move is expected to affect over 5,000 artistes and 10,000 support staff besides thousands of others who are indirectly dependent on the industry.“Rising operational costs apart, our decision to shut down from next season is also prompted by restrictions imposed by districts during performances of various troupes. We made an early announcement so that artistes can make alternative arrangements to overcome the crisis,” Patnaik told reporters here on Wednesday. Patnaik, who once owned seven opera parties, had to shut three after incurring huge losses. “The announcement may send shock waves among Jatra lovers but we had no way out to overcome the losses. There is no patronage for the industry from any quarter and even banks express reluctance to provide finance,” he pointed out.

The decision of the Jatra owners came a day after the State Government launched Mukhya Mantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana and enhanced the monthly pension for artistes to `1,200, besides relaxing the age limits of both male and female artistes.Owner of Baghajatin Lokanatya, Rabi Ray said it is difficult to run an opera troupe as business has come down drastically and most of the A-class troupes are incurring loss of around `50 lakh every year while the expenditure has crossed `3 crore.

“Earlier, it was manageable as Jatra shows were staged on an average 300 days a year. But, now it is difficult to touch even 200 days due to restrictions imposed by the administrations of different districts, citing reasons like examinations and elections,” he said.Agriculture Minister and owner of Kalinga Gananatya, Pradeep Maharathy said most administrative restrictions were without any satisfactory reasons while natural calamities prompted the extreme decision.“We are ready to discuss the matter with Government. We might continue from 2019 if the Government provides us support and relaxes restrictions,” added Maharathy, who is also the secretary of the association.