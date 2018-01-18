BHUBANESWAR: With only two weeks left for presentation of the Union Budget for 2018-19, the State BJP on Wednesday questioned the timing of State Government’s demand of `6,500 crore for Odisha.

“There are only 14 days left for the budget session and documents are prepared much before the date. The Railway budget will be presented in the Parliament on February 1. What purpose will the Chief Minister’s letter to Union Railway Minister serve at this point of time?,” State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty wondered.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik could have submitted the proposal either to the Railway Minister or Prime Minister Narendra Modi at least a month before the budget preparation. The Chief Minister’s letter to Goyal has got only publicity value nothing else, Mohanty remarked.What is more galling is that the Chief Minister has demanded `1,250 crore for 10 new projects which were never discussed with the Ministry. Some of the new projects demanded include `200 crore for Talcher-Gopalpur rail line, `100 crore for Puri-Konark rail line, `100 crore for Banspani-Barbil rail link, `100 crore for Talcher-Gopalpur rail line and `30 crore for four skill development centres.

Similarly, Odisha has demanded another `2,000 core for projects without prior discussion with the Centre, Mohanty said.Attributing the sluggish progress of several important projects including the Khurda Road-Balangir line to delay in land acquisition by the State Government, Mohanty said Railways will be able to perform better if land acquisition process is expedited.