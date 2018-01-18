BHUBANESWAR/PURI:An LPG cylinder exploded in the pantry car of a special military train sending a panic wave at Puri Railway Station on Wednesday evening.The explosion was so powerful that two workers who were in the pantry car of Dhauli Express sustained serious injuries.

The military train was placed at Platform 2, while Dhauli was stationed at Platform 1. The injured are Vinod Kumar Gupta and Chandan Das. Fortunately, the special army train was vacant.Sources said, glass panes of the windows in Dhauli Express were shattered under the impact of the explosion. The two injured were rushed to Puri district headquarters hospital.GRP officials said the special military train was brought to Puri from Delanga railway station for maintenance. The train was supposed to transport military personnel from Chilika Naval base on Thursday morning to Mumbai.

Officer in charge of Khurda GRP Santosh Kumar Bahinipati told this paper that a 5-kg cylinder is believed to have exploded inside the train at about 4:5o pm.At least 12 LPG cylinders were found inside the pantry car of the special military train but luckily, all of them were intact. “The situation could have been worse had these cylinders exploded during the mishap,” the OIC said.

Sources in Khurda Railway Division said the cylinder that went off was a locally procured one which is prohibited in military trains. The matter is being probed into.On being informed, Fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze which had engulfed the pantry car of the military train.A scientific team and a dog squad also visited the mishap site to probe the blast.“We have registered a case under Sections 285/337/436 of the IPC and further investigation is on,” Bahinipati added.