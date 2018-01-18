CUTTACK: Police on Wednesday recorded statement of the 16-year-old girl who was molested inside the classroom by her male classmates in Sri Sri Dhabaleswar Mahavidyalaya at Gurudijhatia. She also underwent medical examination.

Sub Inspector Sabita Parida from district police headquarters recorded the girl’s statement under Section 161 of CrPC.The victim as well as the accused will also be produced before Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Cuttack on Thursday for recording her statement under Section 164 of CrPc, informed Satyabrata Lenka, IIC Khuntuni police station and in-charge of Gurudijhatia police station. The juvenile accused duo hails from Chhagan gram panchayat.