CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court, on Wednesday, directed Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to handover the space near Garuda Stamba to Archeological Survey of India (ASI) within three days for repair of crack on the Natya Mandap’s roof beam.

As per the direction issued earlier, ASI authorities filed an affidavit on Wednesday before the court declaring details of the status report on the repair of Beharana Dwara of Puri Sri Mandir.On December 19, the HC had asked SJTA to inform the court about handover of the space near Garuda Stamba for repair work, but in its Wednesday petition, SJTA sought 15 days more time to do so.

Hearing the case, a division bench of Orissa High Court comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice BR Sarangi disallowed the time petition stating that they have already been given sufficient time. The SJTA has been directed to hand over the space on or before January 22 and the ASI authority has been asked to submit a fresh affidavit declaring the present condition of Natya Mandap, details of estimates and time required for repair after taking possession of the space. The next hearing will be on January 31.