BARIPADA: Husband of the 25-year-old woman who was set on fire after being raped by her father-in-law at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, surrendered before the police on Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Abinash Khemka was on the run since his wife’s death. On Sunday, police had arrested his father Ram Gopal Khemka after the woman succumbed to burn injuries at a private hospital in Jamshedpur

Rairangpur SDPO Amulya Kumar Dhir said Abinash, who also sustained burn injuries on his face and hands while trying to save his wife, surrendered before the police in presence of a few lawyers.

While Ram Gopal has been remanded to judicial custody after Rairangpur SDJM Court rejected his bail, his daughter Payal and wife Sunita are still on the run.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father Dilip Kumar Agarwal had stated that his daughter was repeatedly exploited sexually by her father-in-law Ram Gopal for the last few months.

On Friday evening, Ram Gopal again raped her after finding her alone in their house. After raping the woman, he set her on fire to conceal his crime.The woman, who had married Abinash about two and a half years back, has left behind a six-month-old son.