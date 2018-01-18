BARIPADA: With picnic season on, many prefer to go to Samibrukshya situated at the foothills of Similipal National Park and near Kalo dam in Mayurbhanj district with friends and family. But their enthusiasm to enjoy the lush green mangrove cover and single stone hillock gets dampened, thanks to lack of basic public facilities.

Non-availability of safe drinking water, parking space, temporary seating arrangements and electricity supply at the spot has disappointed the visitors. Similarly, there is no shade for preservation of sacred books and also abode for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra and Virateswar Mahadev temple located at the foothills.

Samibrukshya, a 500-foot hillock made of single stone, is situated at Nuasahi village under Kolialam panchayat in Udala. It is located 24 km from Udala NAC under Kaptipada sub-division. The hillock looks like a crown of a King and there are five caves on its western side.

Priest of Virateswar Mahadev temple Banamali Panda said as per Sarala Das Mahabharata, the five Pandavas had come here to hide their arms in these five caves before proceeding to the court of King Virata during Dwapar Yuga. Thousands of pilgrims take sacred bath in the nearby stream on Baruni day which falls in Odia month of Chaitra and come for 15-day long festival held from Makar Sankranti every year. Both domestic and foreign tourists visit the site round the year, but they are disappointed with the facilities available at the spot. The tourist spot urgently requires drinking water facilities, toilet, seating arrangement and shade for rest, he added.

Bijay Kumar Barik, secretary of Basudev Trust which takes care of the temple, said despite several requests to the authorities concerned, no step has been taken to provide infrastructure facilities. “As there is no alternative source of income of the temple trust, we have failed to develop the required facilities at the hillock. With scarcity of funds, we face difficulties to provide monthly remuneration to the priest. Even there is no donation box for devotees.”

Ramkirshna Ray, a local, said after several demands, a 3-km road has been constructed from Podadiha Chowk to Samibrukshya by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) with an estimated cost of `15 lakh under BRGF in 2015-16.

District Tourist Officer Manoranjan Mohapatra said the department last year had released `29.92 lakh for construction of a latrine-cum-bathroom, pindis for picnickers and a small shade for tourists. But the work has been delayed by the contractor due to several reasons. However, the department has already issued a notice to the contractor concerned to expedite the work, he added.