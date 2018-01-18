JEYPORE: Koraput’s Deomali hill, the highest point of the State, has been reporting snowflakes for the last four days as mercury plunged again across the southern district.With night temperature plummeting to an all-time low of 3 degree Celsius in Laxmipur, Potangi, Lamataput, Dasmantpur and Nandapur, the hilly terrains are reeeling under biting cold conditions. While tribal inhabitants are reluctant to get out of their homes during the morning hours, birds have been found frozen due to the extreme cold conditions.

“We are witnessing a good winter this year with snowflakes. The cold condition is even freezing the small birds,” said Guru Kondh, local of Potangi.

The plains in the district are also witnessing chilly weather with night temperature hovering around 3 to 5 degree Celsius. Reports of cold-related ailments are pouring in from different regions too. The hospitals at Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad, Sunabeda, Damanjodi and Laxmipur have reported a spurt in patients seeking treatment for flu and fever caused by the weather.

However, patients are reluctant to spend nights in hospitals due to the extreme cold.Vehicular traffic in the district has also been affected with intense fog gripping Koraput and Sunki Ghats till noon.People in hilly areas of Koraput are preferring to stay indoors well before the sundown. The intense cold condition will continue till next week, sources added.