BHUBANESWAR: Activists of the BJD's youth and students' wings stage a demonstration protesting the rise in fuel prices. The activists took out a rally with bullock carts demanding an immediate cut in fuel prices.

Alleging that the fuel prices in the country are one of the highest in South Asia, BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma said that the party would organise protests throughout the state if prices are not reduced. “It is unfortunate that the Centre is not addressing the problem that the common man is facing due to an unprecedented increase in fuel prices,” Dasburma said.

Referring to the BJP's advice to the state government to bring down VAT on petrol and bring it under the jurisdiction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Dasburma asked how many BJP ruled states have slashed VAT on fuel. Stating that high fuel prices have adversely affected the common man, Dasburma announced that ruling party will continue its protest till the rates come down. He demanded that the Centre should instead slash excise duty on petrol and diesel.