BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Bankers’ Committee of MSME and Skill Development on Wednesday asked banks not to seek collateral security from units which have been extended loans up to `10 lakh in the sector.This would also apply to those financed under the Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Programme (PMEGP). The sub committee of SLBC met here under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, MSME Department LN Gupta.

As per the 2016 direction of RBI, banks may dispense with the collateral requirement for loans up to `25 lakh taking into account good track record and financial position of MSME units and banks were asked to follow it.The guidelines of the Centre not to insist upon collateral for loans up to `2 crore covered under Credit Guarantee Trust Fund for Micro and Small Enterprises should also be adhered to, the panel told the bankers.

During the meeting, it emerged that as many as 1,709 units have been disbursed with subsidy of `38.89 crore under PMEGP Programme till January 15.The Sub Committee advised banks to expedite disbursement of assistance to sanctioned cases and decide pending applications latest by February 15. Each branch must consider sanction of at least three to five PMEGP cases to maximise achievement under programme.

It was revealed at the meeting that as many as 230 bank branches have, so far, been designated as MSME specialised branches for extending advance to the units.The panel also asked bankers to regularly hold the meeting of stress committees to consider cases of potentially viable sick units so that those can revived and rehabilitated. So far, only 13 banks have conducted stress committee meetings while the rest have been asked to immediately organise the same.

The meeting was attended by DGM, MSME, SBI, Convenor, SLBC, UCO Bank, Director of Industries, Odisha, representative of RBI, all the General Managers of DICs and Controllers of different Banks.