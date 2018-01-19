JAGATSINGHPUR: THE week-long pani panchayat (PP) programme, which started on Tuesday, to create awareness among villagers about water management in irrigated areas of the district has turned into a fruitless effort due to non-participation of farmers.

Sources said as per Odisha Pani Panchayat Act, a society comprising all farmers within the command areas of a minor or sub-minor canal, or a lift irrigation point is formed. The rights and responsibilities of the Pani Panchayat are governed by an agreement signed between the society and the Water Resources department. There are 131 pani panchayats in the district, including 75 under Machgaon canal system in Jagatsinghpur irrigation division and 56 under Taladanda canal system in Mahanadi south division, Cuttack.

So far, election of the executive body of 49 pani panchayats have not been completed due to lack of interest among the farmers, intervention of political party leaders and negligence by the officials concerned.

Efficient use of available water has become extremely important and the participatory irrigation management (PIM) has an important role to play. Under pani panchayat programme, it has been decided to hand over a part of the network of the canal or irrigation system for its operation and maintenance (O&M) to farmers through pani panchayat (Water Users’ Association (WUA).

Executive Engineer of Jagatsinghpur irrigation division Umakant Mohanty said election of 23 out of 75 pani panchayats has not been completed for different reasons. Efforts are on to complete the process soon. Similarly, corrective measures have been adopted for management of irrigation systems with more emphasis on farmers’ participation, he added.