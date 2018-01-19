BHUBANESWAR: THE School and Mass Education Department has chalked out a well-knit strategy to ensure that all children going to schools are administered Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccine during the five-week drive from January 29.

A target has been set to cover as many as 1.24 crore children, aged between nine months and 15 years by March 26. While measles vaccine has been a part of the routine immunisation programme in the State with a coverage of around 88 per cent, rubella vaccine will be introduced for the first time.All the field functionaries in districts have been instructed to support respective Health Department officials enlist children in both Government and private schools in the prescribed micro-plan. While awareness campaign and rallies will be conducted across the State, competitions like essay writing and debates are being organised in schools to make the students aware about the importance of vaccination.

Schools have been asked to hold parent-teacher meeting for direct interaction with the health officials for addressing queries. The District Education Officer (DEO) and Block Education Officer (BEO) will help in identifying nodal teachers of each school for making the campaign a success. “All teachers involved in the campaign have been trained. In case of any absentees, the headmaster or principal of the school would prepare a list of such students and share it with the block medical officer, so that steps can be taken for vaccination of the left out students,” said a SME Department official.