BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik will be conferred with the prestigious 'Ideal Chief Minister' award during the eighth Indian Students Parliament at Pune on January 21. He will receive the award from the former President of India Pratibha Devi Patil.

The chief minister has been chosen for the award for his outstanding commitment, courage and conviction coupled with revolutionary ideas of clean governance aimed at making Odisha an ideal state. The Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad Foundation in association with Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, UNESCO Chair of Humanity and MIT School of Government is organizing the event at the campus of MIT World Peace University.

Naveen will address more than ten thousand students on the occasion highlighting the achievements of his government and how Odisha has been making strides over the last seventeen years. Based on various criteria, the University selects one state head every year as the ‘ideal’ chief minister. The university has been giving this annual award for the last seven years to coincide with its annual students’ parliament.

The ideal chief minister is chosen on basis of the overall progress of his state, unrelenting economic growth, success in alleviating poverty, steps to eradicate corruption, youth development, empowerment of women, strong and stirring leadership quality and the mission of inclusive growth irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

While nominating Naveen Patnaik for the prestigious Ideal Chief Minister award, the governing council of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad Foundation at MIT-WPU School of Government has highly acknowledged his attempts to bring in transparency in the system and his massive drive against corruption without any discrimination has also been appreciated.

In this year’s MIT -World Peace University annual gathering many dignitaries will address the students. They include Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Union ministers Prakash Javdekar, Smriti Irani and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak, CPM leader Vrinda Karat and internationally known flautist Hari Prasad Chaurasia.