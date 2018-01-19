BHUBANESWAR: THE annual Tribal Exhibition and Cultural Festival-2018 will be held at Unit-III Idco Exhibition Ground instead of Adivasi exhibition ground. The exhibition will be held from January 26 to February 9.

The decision to shift the venue was taken owing to heavy footfall and growing traffic congestion near the previous site. Elaborate preparations are underway for the 15-day annual extravaganza, which will carry the essence of tribal culture and tradition.

“Visitors had been facing a lot of inconvenience during rush hours at Adivasi exhibition ground. We hope the Idco Exhibition Ground will be spacious enough to manage the rush and parking of vehicles,” said an official.

The fair aims at showcasing the culture, tradition and lifestyle of tribal people and exhibiting their products would have around 200 stalls this year. Products, including jewelleries, tribal food and various handicraft items would be available at the stalls.

Besides, model houses would be made by Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and micro projects replicating the culture and architectural traits of tribals at the venue. The fair will remain open from 2 pm to 9 pm while cultural programmes will be staged from 6 pm to 8.30 pm. Steps have been taken to make the exhibition, which started in 1951, more attractive to draw more visitors, the officer added.