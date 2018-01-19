BARGARH:There is a lot of enthusiasm among the electorate on the use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in Bijepur by-election. Although no date for the election has been announced as yet by the Election Commission, it has directed publication of the revised electorate roll by January 20. There is expected to be an increase of about 5 per cent in the total number of voters. The existing number of voters is about 2.19 lakhs.

The Election Commission procured VVPAT to attach it with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) after there were allegations of redirecting of votes to particular political parties. A VVPAT allows voters the possibility to verify that their votes are cast as intended and can serve as an additional barrier to changing or destroying votes. Apart form the use of VVPAT machine, there is also a lot of enthusiasm among the new voters who are awaiting publication of their names in the new electoral roll, which will make them eligible to exercise their franchise for the first time.

On Monday, a training workshop on VVPAT on the use of the machine was held at the Conference Hall of the District Collector. The workshop was conducted by Bijepur Block Development Officer Padmanabh Samantray and the VVPAT was explained threadbare to the officials and functionaries of various political parties.

Padampur Sub-Collector and Returning Officer of Bijepur by-election, Tapiram Majhi, said from Wednesday onwards, the workshop will be held in all the 270 booths to create awareness among the voters on the use of VVPAT.

It is learnt that the Bargarh district administration has received 400 VVPATs from the Election Commission and attached it with the EVMs. It is checking it thoroughly before it is put to use in the polling booths. At least 15 VVPAT machines have been set aside for demonstration among the voters.

Sources said 30 teams have been formed and they will hold demonstration at each of the 270 booths with the help of the police. After the workshop at booth level, they will submit a report to the district administration based on which steps would be taken to ensure free and fair poll, Majhi said.