BHUBANESWAR: THE city cops on Thursday arrested a youth for making anonymous phone calls to a married woman and stalking her. The accused Debanand Behera (19) belongs to Polasara in Ganjam district and was residing in the Capital.

Behera was working for a firm manufacturing flex boards and printing invitation cards at Behera Sahi under Nayapalli police limits during which he met a married woman, a resident of Nayapalli. She had come to get Raja festival cards printed in June last year. Behera took the woman’s number from office register and started making calls by using at least two different SIM cards. He also used to call her every time she crossed the area.

The youth used to make calls on her mobile number and stalk her forcing her to speak to him.

Irked over relentless stalking, the woman lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police against the unidentified caller. Police traced the youth by tracking his mobile phone and nabbed him recently.

Police also recovered two SIM cards and a mobile phone from Behera along with few letters which he had written for some other women. “A case has been registered against Behera under different Sections of IPC and was produced in a court on Thursday,” Nayapalli police said.