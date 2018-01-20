BARI PADA:At least 11 persons, including eight police officials, sustained injuries following a scuffle between police and voters during panchayat by-election in Kuchuladiha under Udala police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

Sources said after voting at Chakrapal Primary School booth, Udala Block Development Officer (BDO), who was in-charge of election officer, was taking the ballot box to his office for counting when supporters of a candidate opposed it. Later, they asked the BDO to count the votes on the school premises and detained him for several hours.

On being informed, local police rushed to the spot. However, the irate supporters and voters pelted stones at the police. They also ransacked the booth and damaged the vehicles of BDO and an Assistant Election Officer. Eleven persons, including a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, a constable and four OSAP jawans sustained serious injuries. They have been admitted to local hospital.

Udala IIC Ratikanta Giri said after the tussle, election officials were rescued and the ballot box was brought to the block office for counting. No case has been registered in this regard so far.

Election peaceful in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The election to Lethaka Sarpanch post and 11 Ward members in Gondia block of the district concluded peacefully on Friday. More than 77 per cent polling was recorded in the election. Elaborate security arrangements were made by the district administration for smooth polling in the panchayat, located on district border, where stone mafia hold sway over the area. Similarly, elections in 50 wards of seven blocks of the district concluded smoothly. District Panchayat Officer B Hota said 72 per cent turnout was reported in 50 wards, while 77 per cent voting was recorded in Lethaka Sarpanch election.

No untoward incident was reported during the election. Gondia Block Development Officer R K Sabat was in-charge of polling. Sources said the election to the Sarpanch post reserved for Scheduled Tribes could not take place during the last three-tier panchayati raj elections as no nomination was filed by ST candidate. After the State Election Commission de-reserved it recently, the polling date for the panchayat poll was announced.