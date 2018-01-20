SAMBALPUR: Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers under the aegis of Sambalpur district BJP staged mass dharna near the district collectorate here on Friday demanding basic amenities to the people besides requisite facilities to the farmers of the district. The BJP workers from across the district joined the agitation to raise their voice over the demands.

The demand of the district BJP included safe drinking water to each household, toilet for each poor family, filling up of vacant teacher posts in all the schools of the district, filling up of vacant post of doctors in all government hospitals, employment to unemployed youths and jobs to labourers.

Besides, the demand included irrigation facilities for the farmers and supply of quality seeds and pesticides.

Sambalpur district BJP president Ramchandra Meher said the State Government has done nothing for the people in the last 18 years. The farmers are deprived of getting water for irrigation and they are not getting quality seeds and pesticides due to lackadaisical attitude of the BJD-led State Government. The Government has also failed to provide employment to the youths, he said.

Castigating the deteriorating law and order situation in the district, Meher said there is need for efficient policing to maintain law and order situation in the district.

Kuchinda BJP MLA Rabi Naik said even though there is provision for local employment in the industries operating in the district, unemployed youths of the district are deprived of getting job in the industries. He said farmers, who have been affected due to infestation of brown plant hopper (BPH) in their standing paddy crop during kahrif-2017, have been deprived of compensation because of faulty survey in the district. The BJP would intensify its stir over the indifferent attitude of the State Government in the days to come, he added. Among others, National BJP secretary Suresh Pujari and National Council member Debendra Mohapatra also spoke.

Rift in district BJP

Sambalpur: Rift in Sambalpur district BJP, which organised a mass dharna near the collectorate, came to the fore here on Friday. This at a time when the party is trying to win the Bijepur by-poll. Three-time BJP MLA from Sambalpur Jayanarayan Mishra and Zilla Parishad president Radheshyam Bari were inconspicuous by their absence. Sambalpur district BJP is vertically split between national BJP secretary Suresh Pujari and Mishra. Pujari was not seen in the much-hyped programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Bijepur which was attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other State BJP leaders, including Mishra.