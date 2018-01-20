BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday proposed `422.1 crore budget for the next financial year 2018-19 in its pre-budget meeting held on Friday. They framed the draft budget proposal. The final budget will be placed in the special budget session of the corporation in the last week of February.

“The civic body will focus on the development of citizens and give priority to development of the slums here.

The civic body will also focus on all the aspects related to welfare of the denizens,” BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena said.

The standing committee chairman and BMC officials discussed about the various proposals of the draft budget.

The civic body officials are of the opinion that after holding discussion on the draft budget, the corporators will have one month time for making necessary amendments and suggestions in the budget.