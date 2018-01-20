BHUBANESWAR: Private bus owners on Friday threatened to stop movement of public transport vehicles between Bhubaneswar and undivided Ganjam district from February 1 if the State Transport Authority (STA) went ahead with its hearing for issuing permits to new applicants willing to ply between the two destinations.

In an emergency meeting chaired by president of All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association Prakash Mishra here, the bus operators strongly protested STA’s notification to conduct hearing on new applications on January 30 and 31. The meeting was attended by private bus owners’ associations of Bhubaneswar and Ganjam.

The operators also urged the transport authority not to accept the new applications failing which they would go off the roads beginning February 1.