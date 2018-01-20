BARIPADA: Tension gripped residents of Baripada town after a businessman was found shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Friday. The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Partha Sarathi Das of Ward No. 11 in the town.

Partha, who owns a gift shop at Palboni in the town, was untraceable since last night. He had last called his wife at around 7.30 pm on Thursday. When Partha did not return home in the night, his family members launched a frantic search but in vain. The mobile phone of the businessman was also switched off.

On Friday morning, locals found Partha’s body near National Highway-18 at Palboni. On being informed, Baripada SDPO Abhimanyu Nayak, Town IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak, Udala IIC Amit Kumar Biswal along with other police personnel reached the spot and started investigation.

SDPO Nayak said the miscreants shot Partha at the back of his head following which he died on the spot. The bullet lodged in Das’ head, his wallet, mobile phone, keys and bike were seized, he added. It is suspected that Partha might have been murdered over some past business rivalry. However, Das’ wife Roma said her husband had no rivalry or enmity with anyone.

The Town IIC said a case under Sections 302, 25 and 27 Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is on.