PARADIP: After the intervention of Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), Idco has stopped the boundary wall construction over 1,700 acres of land, which was acquired for the Posco steel plant project. The MoEF has asked the Idco authorities to produce forest clearance for construction of boundary wall and felling of trees.

Sources said after Posco backed out from its steel plant project, Idco had started erecting a boundary wall to protect the acquired land from encroachers in May 2017 and for establishment of proposed JSW steel plant. The 18-km boundary wall covers adjacent villages of Nuagaon, Gobindapur, Polanga, Gadakujanga and Baynapalakanda and it is being constructed at an estimated cost of `13 crore. However, frequent protests by villagers stalled the construction work on several occasions.

Despite protests, Idco authorities, with the help of district administration and police, had expedited the construction work in Nuagaon and Gadakujang panchayats. Out of 18 km, construction of boundary wall has been completed on two km stretch so far. Idco has been erecting boundary wall by axing tress in forest land without permission, locals alleged.

Later, one villager, Bhamarbar Das of Govindpur, filed a writ petition in the Eastern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 6, 2017 to stop construction and tree felling in the area which comes under Forest Rights Act (FRA). Das had also filed petition against MoEF and State Forest Department. He claimed that while Idco has no forest clearance for its project, tree felling and construction of boundary wall is going on in Dhinkia, Nuagaon and Gadakujang panchayats.

It is found that out of 1620.496 hectares (ha), 1253.225 ha is forest land that includes 68.98 ha in Jatadhar Reserve Forest, 1106.877 in Dhinkia-Nuagaon protected forest, 27.68 ha in Noliasahi protected forest and 49.688 ha of revenue forest. Erasama Tehsildar Anjali Tarai said Idco has stopped the construction work of boundary wall since 15 days.

Kujang Forest Range Officer Pratap Chandra Mohanty said the department has asked the Idco authorities to produce forest clearance and not to carry out further construction and tree felling.