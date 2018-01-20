BHUBANESWAR: THE department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the Software Technology Park of India and Sushmita Bagchi, a noted Odia writer and philanthropist signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT, Bhubaneswar for establishment of an Incubator, “Centre of Excellence for Virtual and Augmented Reality (VARCoE)”. The incubator will be set up on IIT, Bhubaneswar campus. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Appreciating the efforts of Startup Odisha Initiative, the Chief Minister said the centre will be a landmark initiative for promoting research, technology incubation and product development in the country. It will cater to the Startups and new generation entrepreneurs working in the area of Virtual Augmented Reality for immersive visualisation and allied areas.

Minister for MSME Prafulla Samal called upon the high net worth individuals of the State to follow the example of Bagchi in promoting such socially benefiting ventures. The State Government and MSME Department are committed to achieve the vision of supporting 1000-Startups by 2020.

Additional Chief Secretary in the department, LN Gupta said since the launch of Startup Odisha Portal on

May 1, 2017, nearly 162 Startups ranging from health care and life sciences to human resources and household services, Information Technology and Inter of Things (IoT) to finance technology and food services are registered under the Startup Odisha Initiative and 20 of them are availing the benefits. Besides, four recognised and 20 other incubators are working across the State for incubation of the Startups.

Bagchi, who recently contributed `2.5 crore to Director IIT for the purpose, hoped that the VARCoE will be one of its kind in the country to promote research and technology development for the benefit of industry and the society.

Prof. RV Rajakumar, Director, IIT, Bhubaneswar said the VARCoE will be a state-of-the-art incubator for the benefit of Startups, researchers, faculty and budding entrepreneurs. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI said the STPI would work along with IIT, Bhubaneswar in empowering the Startups and entrepreneurs working in the area of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality for the benefit of industry.

A cheque of `2.5 crore was handed over to Director, IIT, Bhubaneswar as contribution from State Government’s Startup Odisha Initiative for setting up the Centre.