CUTTACK: Police on Friday claimed to have solved the Nirjhar Behera murder mystery with the arrest of accused Sambit Kumar Senapati. Sambit of Telgotpada in Balangir happens to be the brother-in-law of the girl with whom Nirjhar’s marriage was fixed. Sambit reportedly had an affair with the girl and killed the would-be-groom.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said after the ring ceremony on May 27, last year Sambit had heated arguments with Nirjhar on several occasions and even asked him not to marry his sister-in-law. After failing to cancel the scheduled marriage, Sambit hatched a plan to wipe him out.

On January 7, Sambit, an electrical contractor, came to Choudwar and contacted Nirjhar on a new mobile number. Citing an urgency, Sambit asked Nirjhar to meet him at Birupa Barrage. When Nirjhar reached the spot, Sambit attacked him with a chopper and dragged him to the toll gate, smashed his face and went to Gandhi Chowk, from where he took a bus to Balangir.

Acting on the FIR of Nirjhar’s father Kamal Behera, Jagatpur police analysed the call details of the deceased’s mobile phone and nabbed Sambit from Cuttack, the DCP said. The accused also informed where he had disposed of the chopper. Nirjhar had come home for marriage on January 10.