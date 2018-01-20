BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to set up Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) by merging Bhubaneswar-Puri Transport Services and Cuttack Transport Services. The new organisation will provide bus service to the people of the capital city of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Konark urban areas.

A proposal in this regard has been approved by chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

The board of directors of the CRUT will be headed by the development commissioner.

Secretaries of the home, commerce and transport, housing and urban development departments, transport commissioner, commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack commissionerate of police, inspector general of police (central range), revenue divisional commissioner (central), vice-chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), chief executive officer of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, vice-chairman of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), chairman of the Puri Konark Development Authority (PKDA) and three persons having expert knowledge in the field of transport will be the members of the board of directors of the organisation.

The paid-up capital of the CRUT is rupees one crore with BDA and CDA having 60 percent and 20 percent share respectively.