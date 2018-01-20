BHUBANESWAR: Two fugitives, wanted in murder cases in Gujarat, were arrested by Puri Police on Thursday night after an exchange of fire with police near Kajipatna area of the coastal district.

The fugitives have been identified as Subhash Pradhan of Alikia village in Puri district and Amar Omkar Solanki of Akola in Maharashtra.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Special Squad, Pipili police and Chandanpur police intercepted Subhash and Amar near Kajipatna. On seeing the police, the miscreants fired three rounds at them. In retaliation, the police fired at the fugitives. Subash and Amar sustained bullet injury in the legs. Police recovered one 9 mm pistol, two magazines, five live ammunition, three empty bullet shells and one motorcycle from the spot.

The two miscreants were admitted to a hospital. They had attacked Gangadhara Bala at Chandanpur in Puri district over past enmity on January 7. Subsequently, Chandanpur police had launched a search operation to nab the duo.

Subhash was wanted by Gujarat Police in two murder cases in Surat while Amar was wanted in a murder case in Udhna, said Pipili IIC Sarat Kumar Sahu.