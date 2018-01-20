CUTTACK: A team of high level officials visited Gopalpur Mouza on the outskirts of the city where the proposed state-of-the-art inter-state modern bus terminal is set to come up. The officials, Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department G Srinivasan and Cuttack Collector Susant Kumar Mohapatra, made a spot inspection before going ahead with the blueprint work.Earlier, the State Government had decided to shift the Badambadi bus stand to the new spot to ease congestion. More than 1500 buses ply to different corners of the State everyday from Badambadi and passengers as well as drivers face difficulties in operating from the place.

The land for the proposed bus stand, which is set to come up in an area of 42.64 acres of land at Gopalpur Mouza near Kathjodi river bank, has been handed over to the Commerce and Transport department by Cuttack Sadar Tehsildar recently.

Srinivasan said they are chalking out a comprehensive plan as how to execute the work new inter-state bus terminal.

Earlier this week, Chief Managing Director (CMD) of Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) also visited the site. The proposed state-of-the-art bus terminal will have a passenger waiting hall, food court, toilets, market complex and a sprawling parking area. Besides engagement of adequate security guard, close circuit cameras will also be installed to keep a watch on the bus stand.