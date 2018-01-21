PARADIP: A 14-year-old minor girl of Pitamberpur village under Paradip Lock Police limits was allegedly gang-raped by two persons, who had also threatened the girl of facing dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone.The incident took place on last Wednesday when the victim was going to a nearby field. The accused, Badal Samantray and Mitu Nayak of the same village, forcibly took her to an isolated place and assaulted her sexually.

As the girl screamed for help, the accused tied her legs and hands and put a towel in her mouth. Later, they warned her against informing others about the incident. The incident came to light after the girl complained of severe pain on Friday. She disclosed the matter to her mother. The girl is a student of Class XI. The victim's mother lodged a complaint with Paradip Lock Police station on Saturday.

IIC of Paradip Lock Police Station Chinmaya Rout said police have registered a case and sent the girl to a local government hospital for examination. The accused are still at large.

2 minors sexually assaulted

Jharsuguda: Two minor girls were allegedly raped at different places in Jharsuguda district on Friday. While a 5-year-old was sexually assaulted under Kolabira Police station limits, another 9-year-old was raped at an area under Banharpali police station limits. After the intervention of Jharsuguda Child Line in both the cases, police have arrested the accused. One Rajesh Munda (25) lured the victim with sweets and took her to his house at Kolabira locality, when the girl's parents were away for work. When the girl's parents returned from work, they searched for her and later found her in the accused's house.