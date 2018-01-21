BHUBANESWAR: Five days after the acid attack on a young girl in Bhawanipatna, the culprit was arrested from Telangana on Saturday. He would be brought to the State on transit remand and produced in court, said Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma.The 22-year-old student, a native of Khandi Dangriguda, was on her way to computer class at Kalampur when Parsuram Majhi of the same village threw acid at her after she rejected the 32-year-old man’s solicitation to have a relationship on January 15.

“We sent a special team headed by Jayapatna police station Inspector to Telangana after getting clues that Majhi was hiding there. The team launched a manhunt to trace him and subsequently nabbed him there,” Kalahandi SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat said. “Majhi would be produced in a court there on Sunday and brought to Bhawanipatna later,” the SP said. Jayapatna police have registered a case against Majhi under Sections 341, 326(A), 307 and 506 of IPC.

Kalahandi Police had recommended to give `1 lakh interim compensation to the woman from the victim compensation scheme with the assistance of District Legal Services Authority. A compensation of `75, 000 has already been given to the victim. “A police team has been stationed in Cuttack as the woman is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital,” Sampat said. The condition of the victim, admitted to Kalampur Community Health Centre before being shifted to Bhawanipatna Headquarters Hospital, is stated to be stable. She suffered burn injuries on face and other parts of the body.