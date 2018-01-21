BHUBANESWAR: The Rotary Club of New Horizon organised annual field and track event for over 100 boy and girl students of Palashpalli Nursery School for the Deaf, Bhubaneswar on Saturday on the ground of Mothers Public School in Unit I area. Events for senior and junior boys and girls included 100 metres race, shot put, long jump, collecting the ball, lemon race, sack race and frog race.

The event was inaugurated by Kiran Manisha Mohanty, International Grand Women’s Chess Master, 2006. Principal of Mothers Public School Poly Patnaik and PT team Satya Ranjan Swain, Tapaswani Nayak organised the event. Prizes were given away by president Rotarian Rita Adhikary, secretary, Rotarian V Rukmini Devi, rotarians Torulata Dwivedy, Geeta, Supriya and Purabi and teachers of the Deaf and Dumb School, Palashpalli.