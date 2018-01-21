BHUBANESWAR: Opposing the unilateral decision of Ganjam district administration to shut down three medical stores on MKCG Medical College and Hospital premises, the Utkal Chemists and Druggists Association (UCDA) has threatened to cease operations of all medicine counters across the State if Government does not allow functioning of the three counters. The counters were recently closed by Ganjam district administration without citing any satisfactory reason, the association members stated.

UCDA is an apex body of around 15,000 chemists affiliated through 30 district units. The association members termed the closure of medicine stores as ‘unlawful and illegal’.

Talking to mediapersons here on Saturday, UCDA general secretary Prasanta Kumar Jena said a team of officials comprising Berhampur sub-collector, tehsildar, Drugs Inspector of Ganjam-I range and local police visited the three hospitals and inspected their prescription registers, sale and purchase invoices before sealing the counters on January 10.“The closure is illegal as rules and regulations prescribed under Drugs and Cosmetics Act have not been followed. As per the Act, the authority should issue show-cause before initiating any action. But, neither the notice is served nor reason behind the action has been explained to the respective store owners,” he pointed out.

Stating that the three medicine stores have valid drug licence and were operating for two decades, president of the association P Satyanarayan appealed the State Government to unseal the counters immediately. Life saving medicines worth lakhs which are stored in controlled temperature condition will get damaged as the shops are closed for the last 10 days, he added.

The association members also put forth some issues the chemists have been facing due to online sale of medicines. They expressed their reservation on the proposed e-portal to be introduced by the Centre and maintained that it was not feasible due to non-availability of internet facilities, 24X7 electricity supply, lack of 100 per cent computerisation and skilled manpower in rural areas.