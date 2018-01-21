PARADIP: IN the wake of rising pollution __ both air and water __ in Paradip, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has stepped up measures to bring the problem under control in the bustling seaport township. Recently, the pollution watchdog had installed Respirable Dust Sampler (RDS) at different locations of Paradip to keep an eye on pollution level. This apart, water samples are being regularly collected from water bodies to ascertain the extent of pollution that has led to death of marine species in the recent past.

The Port town is home to various industries, including three chemical industries – IFFCO, PPL fertiliser plants and oil refinery complex - that contribute greatly to pollution. The CPCB had entrusted IIT Delhi with the preparation of a comprehensive environmental pollution index (CEPI) in Paradip last year. The survey, that was a composite measurement of air and water pollution and land degradation, found the level of pollution to be 69.6, an index that shows the area borders on being a critically polluted zone. The CEPI for critically polluted zone stands at 70.

The CPCB has installed four RDS machines at Madhuban, IFFCO, PPL Township and Paradip sea shore road to measure extent of dust pollution in these localities. Steps have been taken to collect water samples from eight locations of Taladanada canal, Atharbanki Lock, Mahanadi river mouth, Santara river, backwater entry point of sea, Chaumuhani of Mahanadi river, Musadiha creek and Taladanada canal in Kujang. Soil testing would also be done at 10 locations in Paradip. Sources said survey of water pollution and examination of water samples would be done for a fortnight by the CPCB in collaboration with the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB).

On the other hand, OSPCB had examined the dust pollution level in Essar Steel plant last week and found fugitive dust emission in transfer and emergency chute of Health layer separation building (HSLV), which indicates that the performance of bag filter attached to HSLV and water sprinkling system in the chute are ineffective. OSPCB Regional Officer Mukesh Mahaling has directed the Essar management to upgrade the system at HSLV building to control fugitive dust emission on a war footing.

