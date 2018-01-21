BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Saturday released a booklet containing guidelines and advisories for creating public awareness on various cyber crime and frauds. The booklet titled, Information and Advise on Cyber Crimes Prevention, was released by Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma on Saturday.

The DGP also inaugurated an electronic public display at Crime Branch headquarters in Cuttack which will continuously scroll the guidelines on how to prevent cyber crimes.

A dedicated cyber crime petition cell was also opened in the Crime Branch office to receive and register public complaints related to cyber crimes.During the event, the DGP also felicitated 24 investigating officers for their work which led to conviction in several pivotal cases in 2017.DGP Dr RP Sharma said the booklet has been published in Odia for easy understanding of the denizens. “The guidelines will soon be uploaded on all district police websites in the State,” he said.

“We will hand over the booklets to SPs for circulation in educational institutions. The booklet has been uploaded on CID Crime Branch’s website,” CB ADG Santosh Upadhyay said.