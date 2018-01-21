JAGATSINGHPUR: AT a time when the district administration is making helmet wearing compulsory and initiating several road safety measures, the Government employees, including police, are found violating the traffic rules. Sources said though the Collector had made helmet wearing compulsory for the employees while coming to workplace, they were found riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets in the district. Earlier, SP J N Pankaj had also restricted police personnel from entering the office without helmet. The employees of collectorate, sub-collector's office and district police have turned a deaf ear to the directives of the administration.

Recently, the administration of Maa Sarala temple at Kanakpur had decided not to perform puja of newly purchased motorcycles unless owners of the two-wheelers have helmets with them.

On the other hand, police have collected fine of `5 lakh from commuters for not wearing helmet during the recent law enforcement drive. But resentment is brewing among the commuters as they are alleging that the law-enforcers have become violators. The commuters say before launching the drive against bikers who do not wear helmets, police and government officials should abide by the traffic rules and set an example for others.

Sub-Collector Subash Chandra Nathsharma said steps will be taken against all officials who don't follow the rules. Meanwhile, Paradip police has taken strong action against drunken driving and two-wheeler riders without helmets. During the drive, police have collected fine of `1.5 lakh in November, `1.74 lakh in December and `95,000 till January 20 from the violators. Besides, individuals are being penalised `1,500 for drunken driving by Jagatsinghpur Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs).

Hailing the move of Paradip police, led by ASP Bishnu Charan Mishra and IIC Subhransu Sekhar Nayak, locals said efforts of the administration to bring down road accidents and criminal activities are praiseworthy. Sources said there was 14 per cent drop in accident deaths and a sharp 30 per cent fall in number of grievous injury cases caused by road mishaps. In 2016, a total of 204 accident cases were witnessed which resulted in 111 deaths. However, in 2017, the accident cases came down to 180. The district police has set a target to reduce road accident deaths by 50 per cent in 2018.