PURI: Shri Jagannath Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya here is the country’s oldest Sanskrit University with avowed the objective of conservation, proliferation and promotion of the holy language, said Governor SC Jamir here on Saturday. Speaking at the 8th convocation ceremony, he called upon the students to promote Sanskrit literature in the State and apply the knowledge and skills acquired in the institution in their daily lives.

On the occasion, he felicitated Subash Pani, Pandit Prabodh Kumar Mishra and Pandit Umakanta Panda with honorary doctorates and distributed degrees to successful students. While 14 Ph.D degrees were awarded in various disciplines, university gold medals were given to 33 students, including Sukanya Lopamudra Padhi for 2013, Jagatjyoti Patra for 2014 and Amara Kara for 2016.

Among others, Padmashree Manoj Das and Vice-Chancellor Radhamadhav Dash also spoke.

NIT-R convocation heldRourkela: The 15th annual convocation of NIT-Rourkela concluded on Saturday on the institute campus with 1,420 under and post-graduate students getting degrees. Attending the convocation, Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr Pramod Kumar Mishra said the nation is facing a wide range of complex challenges and the budding technocrats should help find solution to them. He said the country needs practically useful and commercially feasible innovations. Technology is going to be a critical factor in ensuring human well-being and it has become synonymous with progress and prosperity, he added.

Chairman of Board of Governors of NIT-R Dr Santrupt Mishra said the institute has become a brand and insisted on continuous effort for modernisation of courses, cutting edge research, world class infrastructure and innovation. NIT-R director Prof Animesh Biswas also spoke. The occasion was also marked by awarding of 570 B.Tech, 104 M.Sc, 11 MA, 33 MBA, 413 M.Tech, 44 Integrated M.Sc, 117 B.Tech and M.Tech Dual Degree and 110 Ph.D degrees.