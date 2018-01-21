SAMBALPUR: At least six persons involved in a broad daylight robbery in the Sambalpur branch of Muthoot Finance, a gold financing company, were arrested from Patna in Bihar on Sunday.

Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora confirmed the arrest and said the special task force of Patna police have arrested six people including the prime accused Subodhkant Singh of Nalanda in Bihar.

On December 28, the accused decamped with ornaments worth lakhs in a daring heist at the Muthoot Finance office on the busy Budharaja-Fatak main road under Ainthapali police limits.

The incident took place at around 3.30 PM when two miscreants entered the office of the finance company posing as customers and interacted with the staff. Minutes later another accused arrived and then the trio terrorised the employees with firearms.

They attacked the accounts officer and snatched the key of the vault before decamping with gold and cash from there.

Sambalpur police had constituted special teams and sent to different neighbouring states to trace the dacoits. After a preliminary investigation, police discovered that the two gangs were from Patna and Jharkhand.

SP Arora informed that a five-member team of Sambalpur police have already left for Patna to bring them on remand. "Details of the crime can be ascertained after interrogation," he added.