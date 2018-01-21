SAMBALPUR: There has been a spurt in the sale of helmets here after Sambalpur police launched a campaign against driving without helmets last month. In fact, shops selling automobile spare parts are stocking up expensive helmets priced from `800 onwards. These helmets are selling like hot cakes as people fear being penalised."We used to sell helmets once in a blue moon. But, now the sales have gone up," said Yash Girdhar, owner of Sambalpur Traders. Currently, Girdhar sells about 25 to 30 helmets per day. At least 40 similar outlets in the city are doing the same.

"Ours was the only shop which sold helmets round the year. However other shops are also cashing in on the present scenario," Girdhar added.He said there should be some authority to check the efficacy of helmets sold on the roadsides. He said such helmets can save one from paying fine but not from head injuries in case of accident. Meanwhile, surprise checks by traffic police have compelled reckless divers to put a check on the speed of their vehicles.

Contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohir Panda said people should realise that helmets keep them safe. About 120 persons are being penalised daily for driving without helmet or for other irregularities, he added. At least 128 persons were fined and `20,250 was recovered from them on Tuesday. Similarly, at least 102 and 137 individuals were fined on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Admitting that the new norm might cause inconvenience to some, he said people would gradually get accustomed to wearing helmet.The officer also added that steps would be taken to verify the quality of helmets being sold on the roadsides.