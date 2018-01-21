PARADIP: With election of two labour representatives in the Board of Trustees of Paradip Port Trust scheduled on Sunday, the leaders of various trade unions have resented the ‘secret ballot’ of trade union voting instead of ‘check-off system’. They had been seeking intervention of the Union ministries of Shipping and Labour and the Orissa High Court for implementation of ‘check-off-system’ for selection of labour representatives, but there has been no response.

Of the 12 major ports in the country, poll is conducted through secret ballot only in three port trusts - Paradip Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai and VO Chidambaranar Port Trust in Tuticorin. In the check-off-system, the port employees would furnish names of two persons who would be nominated as workers representatives in the Board of Trustees. In secret ballot system, however, representations are made by the unions. Members of the trade unions said chances of manipulation of voting is high in secret ballot system as a person can cast his vote twice. General secretary of Utkal Port and Dock Workers Union Bibhuti Moharana said though the union had sought intervention of Union Ministries of Shipping and Labour and Orissa High Court for implementation of ‘check-off-system’ to conduct free and fair election to the Board of Trustees, nothing has been done so far.

Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (central), Bhubaneswer, recently notified election of the workers representatives to the Board of Trustees of PPT and as many as 10 trade unions are gearing up for the election on Sunday.