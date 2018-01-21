BHUBANESWAR: In the face of persistent criticism by BJP over the failure of State Government to provide people-centric governance, the BJD on Saturday hit out at the saffron party by pointing out that the win by party candidates in the recently held by-polls to panchayat and urban local bodies has again proved the faith reposed by people on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The victory of BJD candidates in recent by-polls to panchayat bodies and ULBs has proved that Naveen Patnaik is still the most popular leader in Odisha and the State administration is running in the right direction,” BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Deb told mediapersons here.

BJD won from Balasore ZP zone 26 and Wards in Bada Ambila panchayat under Aul Assembly constituency and Penthapala panchayat in Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district. Similarly, BJD candidates won by-polls in 12 out of 16 wards in Betnoti block of Mayurbhanj district. While three seats have been won by Congress, only one seat has gone in favour of the BJP. The result of the by-election has shown that the BJD is growing stronger day-by-day contrary to what is wrongly propagated by the BJP, Deb said.Party spokesperson Sasmit Patra and State secretary Bijay Nayak were also present.