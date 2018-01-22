BHUBANESWAR: The 2nd International Conference of PG Department of English, Utkal University will kick off on January 23. The three-day conference on “Politics and Letters: The Function of Criticism at the Present Time” will be organised at the Post Graduate Council hall on the University premises.

Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University Prof Soumendra M Patnaik will be the chief guest of the event while former Professor of English, University of Delhi Dr Harish Trivedi will deliver the keynote address.

The conference will have three plenary sessions which will be conducted by Adjunct Professor, Dept of Linguistics and Translation, University of Montreal, Canada Dr Paul St-Pierre, Professor of English, University of Granada, Spain Dr Mauricio D Aguilera Linde and Professor in Centre of English Studies, JNU Dr Udaya Kumar.

Editor, Sambad Soumya Ranjan Patnaik will address the valedictory function on January 25.